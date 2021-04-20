By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Katie Sobeck and Charles Beckjord on April 24; Scott Bingham, David Engen and Alex Guillien on April 26; Kaylin Solum and Deanna Solum on April 27; Darla Quinnell and Jacob Olerud on April 28; Eric Benson on April 29; Greg Wiebke and Lynn Sobeck on April 30.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Paul and Rhonda Myhre 39 years, and Justin and Caitlin (Myhre) Speece, 9 years on April 24; Jon and Gwen (Haugstad) Allen, 47 years on April 27; Shane and Shana (Brevig) Blackman, 20 years on April 28.
Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Plymouth, Minn. visited with Glenn Kinneberg on Sunday, April 11.
Jered Buxengard of Bellechester, Minn. stayed overnight a few times with his parents Gary and Jan Lee while in the area, building the 212 ft., 6 inch high scaffold around the steeple of the catholic cathedral in La Crosse. Another contractor will work from the scaffold to repair the limestone that has deteriorated over the last 56 years.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., April 21 – 1 p.m. – W-ELCA Do Day to tie quilts, roll bandages, and assemble baby and personal care kits. Please bring ONE snack item to share during the afternoon “break” time.
Sunday, April 25 – 10 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. April birthday fellowship and W-ELCA business meeting to follow.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
