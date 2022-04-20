By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Mary Newgaard on April 23; Katie Sobeck and Charles Beckjord on April 24; Scott Bingham, David Engen and Alex Guillien on April 26; Kaylin Solum and Deanna Solum on April 27; Darla Quinnell and Jacob Olerud on April 28.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Robert and Tammi (Waldera) Engen 31 years, and Christopher and Tammy (Olerud) Petersen 14 years on April 22; Dean and Vicki (Sanness) Dehning 37 years on April 23; Jon and Gwen (Haugstad) Allen 46 years on April 27.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Kim Flatin, age 63, who passed away April 8. She was the daughter of Allene and the late Arnold Flatin, and sister of Rhan and Kipp Flatin. Her funeral was held in Owatonna on April 16th.
The afternoon of April 11, Wilmington Cemetery Board members Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson and David Trehus trimmed brush and trees along the west side of the cemetery by the brick church.
Tuesday of last week, the Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church for a business meeting, potluck noon meal and Do Day. Mission work accomplished included assembling 22 personal care kits and 18 baby care kits. Six quilts were tied and two quilts assembled, all for Lutheran World Relief. Also, 30 bandages were rolled for Global Health Ministries. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Harriet Qualey.
During the Good Friday worship service, 5th graders Julie Britain, daughter of Jill Britain and Jim Britain, and Garret Peter, son of Shawn and Tamitha Peter, received First Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiated.
Russell and Jody Kinneberg of Plymouth, Minn. spent the Easter weekend with Glenn Kinneberg.
Gary and Jan Lee spent Easter Sunday with Allen Buxengard and family of rural La Crescent.
The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen barbershop chorus will perform its annual show on Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. in the Heider Center for the Arts, West Salem, Wis.
Spring Grove School music concerts
The choir concert is scheduled for Monday, May 16, and band concert on Mon., May 23. Both will begin at 7 p.m. in the Spring Grove High School Gym.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
April 24 – 10 a.m. worship service followed by April birthday fellowship hosted by Donna Trehus.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
