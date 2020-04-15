By Jan Lee Buxengard
Happy birthday wishes to Jean Middendorf, Claire Morken and Fred Voight on April 19; Alan Fruechte on April 20; Wayne Bunge on April 21; and Mary Newgaard on April 23.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Robert and Tammi (Waldera) Engen 31 years and Christopher and Tammy (Olerud) Peterson 14 years on April 22; and Dean and Vicki (Sanness) Dehning 37 years on April 23.
Under the circumstances, I hope you were able to celebrate Holy Week and Easter while staying home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. With everyone hunkered down, there hasn’t been much news to report in this column lately. On the sunny warm days, likely some of you worked on cleaning lawns and flower beds, taking a walk, getting ready for spring field work, etc. The fresh air is good for all of us. On Sunday through Monday we were reminded that Old Man Winter hasn’t loosened his grip! The rain and snow mix kept us indoors, where one could phone family and friends, and do activities such as play board games, work on a picture puzzle, watch movies, listen to music on the radio, bake cookies, etc. For next week’s column, maybe you could share some creative ways you have spent time. Please let me know.
On Sunday evening it’s fun to listen to the Mollie B. Polka Party on KVIK radio (104.7FM) from 7-9 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., April 9 – NO Worship Service, but Pastor Fahey will give a sermon on Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
