Birthday wishes to Jean Middendorf, Claire Morken-Honl and Fred Voight on April 19; Alan Fruechte on April 20; Wayne Bunge on April 21; Mary Newgaard and McKenna Newgaard on April 23.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Robert and Tammi (Waldera) Engen, 32 years, and Christopher and Tammy (Olerud) Petersen, 15 years on April 22; and Dean and Vicki (Sanness) Dehning, 38 years on April 23.
The Wilmington Church Council held a business meeting following last Sunday’s worship service. Members present included Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Josh Myhre, Joyce Sanness, and David Trehus, and treasurer Gretchen Anderson.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard’s family gathered at the farm on April 10-11 to celebrate Christmas 2020. They were Cory, Laurie, Aaron, Zachary and Abby of Muskego; Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia of rural La Crescent; Jered, Jill, Owen and Ella of Bellechester; and Tamitha, Shawn, Garret and Gavin of Mabel, and Grandma/Great Grandma Winnifred stopped in.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, April 18 – 10 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Wed., April 21 – 1 p.m. – W-ELCA Do Day to tie quilts, roll bandages, and assemble baby and personal care kits. Please bring ONE snack item to share during the afternoon “break” time.
Sunday, April 25 – 10 a.m. Worship Service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
