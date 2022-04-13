By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Lois Fruechte and David Trehus on April 14; Mary Friemann and Danika Holty on April 15; Jennifer Ellingson and Austin Meyer on April 16; Jean Middendorf, Claire Morken-Honl and Fred Voight on April 19; and Alan Fruechte on April 20.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Anne (Hendel) Selness, 33 years on April 15.
The Spring Grove High School choir, under the direction of Bethany Engen, gave a half hour performance for the senior citizens last Wednesday at the Fest Bulding. The students stayed and joined the senior citizens for the Semcac Easter meal. Thank you, students for sharing your musical talents.
Last Thursday, Wilmington Church members Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Jan Lee Buxengard were among those from area churches who attended the Women’s Communion Breakfast at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Shirley Nierling, age 85, who passed away April 4 at Green Lea Manor in Mabel. Funeral services were April 8th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dorchester, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Spring Grove school music concerts
The choir concert is scheduled for Monday, May 16, and band concert on Mon., May 23. Both will begin at 7 p.m. in the Spring Grove High School Gym.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
The La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen barbershop chorus will perform its annual show on Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. in the Heider Center for the Arts, West Salem, Wis. See article in last week’s Argus for details.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
April 14 – Maundy Thursday 6:30 p.m. worship service with Holy Communion at Immanuel.
April 15 – Good Friday – 1 p.m. worship at Immanuel and 6:30 p.m. worship at Wilmington. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
April 17 – Easter Sunday; 10 a.m. Festival Easter Worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
