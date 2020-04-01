By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Daryl Melbostad on April 3; Thomas Monson on April 4; Robert Wiemerslage, Alexis Zotalis and Kandis Privet on April 5; Charles Holten and Tyler Larson on April 5; Matthew Griffin, Anne Selness, Shannon Eiken, Henrik Johnson and Madelyn VanBenCoten on April 8; and Travis Troendle on April 9.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mike and Kay (Fruechte) Paulson 27 years on April 3; George and Joyce (Diersen) Sanness 50 years on April 4; Dean and Connie (Serres) Myhre 36 years on April 7; Eric and Leanne Benson 14 years and Floyd and Darlene Strinmoen 25 years on April 8.
With everyone hunkered down, there hasn’t been much news to report in this column lately. Maybe you could share some creative ways you have spent time. In the last week, I pieced together 9 quilt tops for Lutheran World Relief missions. Mona Olson and Carol Ann Burtness have been assembling quilt tops. On Sunday evening it was fun to listen to the Mollie B. Polka Party on KNEI radio (104.7FM) from 7-9 p.m.
The afternoon of March 24, Marion Anderson, Carol Ann Burtness, Evie Morey and Mona Olson met at Wilmington Church for a W-ELCA Do Day. They assembled 33 baby care kits and 31 personal care kits, and tied one quilt.
In regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenten and Sunday worship services are suspended for all churches until further notice. As directed by Governor Walz, hope you are all staying home to help slow down the spread of the virus. Remember to wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands! With the numerous times washing your hands, how many times have you sung the Happy Birthday song??!!
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., April 1 – NO Lenten worship service, but go to Immanuel Lutheran Church on Facebook and view Pastor Meyer’s message.
Sun., April 5 - NO Worship Service, but Pastor Fahey will give a sermon on Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
