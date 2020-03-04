By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Daniel Dotseth, Roger Stenhoff and David Sanness on March 6; Marian Bunge, Dianne Gerard, Robert Quinnell, Paul Burtness and Larie Wohlert on March 7; JeanAnn Tweeten, Stephanie Jaster, Marvin Cleven and Logan Sanness on March 8; Ron Troendle, Kenny Privet, Derek Voight, Betty Voight, Landon Meyer and Jaxon Farley on March 9; Donald Ingvalson and Joe Engen on March 10; Eric Oitzman, Karen Ryan and Haley Halverson on March 11; Matthew Myrah and Benjamin Streukens on March 12.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Terry and Arlene (Nelson) Olerud on March 8; Marvin and Mavis (Pohlman) Cleven 42 years on March 9.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Lorimer Ellestad, age 84, who passed away on February 20. His memorial service was held Feb. 25 at Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church with Pastor Jim Scaife officiating. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Tyler Engen was one of several actors in the YOOH winter performance of one-act plays the weekend of Feb. 27-29 at Ye Olde Opera House in Spring Grove.
Looking ahead to the first 2020 “Do Day”, the Wilmington W-ELCA will meet on Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 1:00 p.m. to tie quilts, assemble baby and health kits, and roll bandages. Hosts for the afternoon break will be Marian Anderson and Carol Ann Burtness.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 4 – 7:30 a.m. - Men’s Bible Study at the Redwood Café.
Wed., March 4 – Lenten worship - 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel.
Sun., March 8 – 9:30 a.m. – Second Sunday in Lent Worship Service with Holy Communion.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.