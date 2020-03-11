By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Karleigh Petersen on March 13; Kevin Fruechte and Maria Graf on March 14; David Wiebke and Mona Olson on March 15; Caty Meyer on March 16; Nathan Olson and Karlie Harguth on March 17; Bonnie Meyer, Tonya Johnston, Joshua Olerud and Greta Corpstein on March 19.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Glenn and Allene Buxengard 31 years on March 18.
Sincere sympathy to Lawrence and Loretta Knutson on the death of their grandson Casey Knutson, age 25, on February 16 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. His funeral was on Feb. 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia.
Sincere sympathy to David and Elaine Wiebke on the death of his brother Warren Wiebke, age 83, on March 2. Funeral service was March 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Caledonia.
The Wilmington Lutheran Church Council met at the church on February 23, with Gretchen Anderson, Kevin Anderson, Joyce Sanness, David Trehus and Josh Myhre in attendance.
The family of Gary and Jan lee Buxengard spent last weekend together on the farm.
Looking ahead to the first 2020 “Do Day”, the Wilmington W-ELCA will meet on Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 1:00 p.m. to tie quilts, assemble baby and health kits, and roll bandages. Hosts for the afternoon break will be Marian Anderson and Carol Ann Burtness.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 11 – 7:30 a.m. - Men’s Bible Study at the Redwood Café.
Wed., March 11 – Lenten worship - 6:30 p.m. at Immanuel.
Sun., March 15 – 9:30 a.m. – Second Sunday in Lent Worship Service with Holy Communion. March birthdays and St. Patrick’s Day celebration fellowship to follow the service.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
