By Jan Lee Buxengard
Freelance writer/reporter
The 145th annual meeting of Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company was held February 25 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. 159 policy holders, staff and guests enjoyed an appreciation dinner at noon that was catered by Ivy Grove Café. Music was provided by The Starliters – Arland Folstad and Glenn Alstad.
There was no annual meeting last year due to the COVID pandemic.
Wilmington Mutual, which was incorporated in 1876, provides insurance coverage for fire, lightning and additional lines. The local agencies who sell insurance for the company include: Selness Insurance Agency, Otterness Insurance, Spring Grove; Graf Insurance, Houston; ESB Insurance, Eitzen, Caledonia and La Crescent; and Horihan Insurance, Rushford.
There is a relationship between township and statewide mutual. Minnesota law only allows a township mutual to provide coverage for certain perils, mainly fire, lightning, and various others called additional lines. The statewide mutual provides coverage for wind, hail, liability and inland marine. These two companies work together to provide for a complete package policy, whether a farm or a home owners policy.
As general agent, Kari Alstad helps to underwrite these policies and works between the agent and the statewide or “package” company. Wilmington Mutual does the billing and premium collecting on these policies, which allows policy holders to make payments to someone local.
Recognition
Lawrence Fruechte retired last year from the Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company board, having served from 1994-2021, and almost half those 27 years as treasurer. Board president Justin Landsom presented Fruechte with a Certificate of Recognition.
Election
Greg Guillien, Steve Klug and Justin Landsom were re-elected to the board.
Manager’s report
Kari Alstad, the company office manager, announced, “We have a new logo developed to promote coverage our company offers.” The logo consists of a house – in town or in the country, and it is sitting near a field. Staff, board members and spouses have shirts with the new logo, and there are new promotional items available.
Guest speaker
Guest speaker was Matt Jaskowiak, Loss Control Representative with RAM Mutual Insurance Company, Esko, Minn.
Founded in 1931 by a group of Minnesota township mutuals, RAM is the reinsurer of the majority of Minnesota township mutuals, providing loss prevention and investigation services, as well as other forms of assistance to the township mutual.
Using pictures projected on the wall, Jaskowiak began his presentation with a question “Are your buildings at risk for collapse?”
During winter storms, if snow is allowed to accumulate, roof structures have the potential to sustain damage and/or collapse. The weight of ice and snow accumulation puts a downward force on the building’s roof. Signs of impending collapse may include buckled or broken members of the building construction.
Keep the roofline simple. Straight, single-ridge gable roofs don’t accumulate as much snow as roofs with valleys, dormers and other obstructions. A steeper, angled roof sheds snow faster than a flatter roof. Windblown snow from surrounding buildings and trees can create snowdrifts that unevenly distribute snow loads. Metal roofs are better for allowing snow to slide off a building, whereas shingled roof decks trap snow and can become damaged during the snow removal process. Valleys can cause snow to build up and remain present longer than on the rest of the roof.
Taking the time and effort to remove the snow and ice is beneficial, Jaskowiak pointed out, but do it in a cautious and safe manner. Snow slide from the building roof can cause crushing/suffocating injuries or death.
In addition to the damage to your property covered by your insurance policy, you may have substantial uninsured loss that may include residential displacement or downtime to your operation; the additional cost of debris removal, the loss of items that cannot be replaced, and the value of your policy deductible.
Collapse coverage is provided by your insurance policy for your dwelling and buildings when indicated on the policy declarations.
Jaskowiak also spoke about solid fuel heating such as new wood stoves, pellet/corn stoves, and corrections made to old stoves, the importance of having the proper fire extinguisher available near these units and, knowing how to use it. An ounce of protection is having fire extinguishers in barns, shops and on equipment, and have them available in the kitchen, BBQ area, etc. Update smoke alarms, install water alarms, and have a home alarm system. Be sure they are functional. Change batteries on smoke detectors once a year.
Not adding some things to your policy can be bad news, he noted. Talk to your agent about adding or removing a structure or bin, and about adding solid fuel heat, guns, electronics, jewelry, antiques, fish house, horse tack, etc. to your policy.
