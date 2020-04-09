By Jan Lee Buxengard
The 143nd annual meeting of Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company was held February 28 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. 184 policy holders, staff and guests enjoyed an appreciation dinner at noon that was catered by Ivy Grove Café. Music was provided by The Starliters.
Wilmington Mutual, which was incorporated in 1876, provides insurance coverage for fire, lightning and additional lines. The local agencies who sell insurance for the company include: Selness Insurance Agency, Otterness Insurance, and Farm & Home Insurance, Spring Grove; Graf Insurance, Houston; ESB Insurance, Eitzen, Caledonia and La Crescent; and Horihan Insurance, Rushford.
Election
Board members Gary Buxengard, Allen Krueger and Dale Neumann were re-elected to the board.
Manager’s report
Kari Alstad, the company office manager, briefly explained that at the end of last year, the company had a total of 1,008 policies in force.
As general agent, Alstad helps to underwrite these policies and works between the agent and the statewide or “package” company. In talking about insurance policies, Alstad explained “You might think that you have the same insurance because you all have Wilmington insurance. That however is incorrect. Our Wilmington insurance has different policies available.”
The most basic policy we provide is called a “Straight” Wilmington policy. This policy only covers the perils that the township mutual can provide, including fire, lightning and additional lines. Our most common additional lines are smoke damage, vandalism, theft, water damage, collision/overturn and additional livestock perils.
The company’s “Package” Policies can be broken down into even smaller divisions. Farm Policies and Home Owner policies are packaged with North Star Mutual and RAM Mutual, who provide wind, hail, liability and inland marine coverages.
There are many additional categories that classify your property and outbuildings depending on the age and condition of the dwelling/building, the roof and siding materials, and condition of the building and the requested amount of insurance all factor in when a policy is written.
Each policy is written specifically for the property that is getting covered, with choices such as deductible and endorsements being made by the insured while working with his or her agent. Many variables are taken into consideration and therefore your policy is written specific to you.
The deductible you choose for your policy will affect both your premium and your potential claim payment. Property insurance deductible are taken into account with each and every claim.
“There are so many variables from policy to policy so even though you and the person sitting next to you or across from you all have Wilmington insurance, you may have very different coverages and a very different premium and a very different payment at the time of an insurance claim,” Alstad pointed out.
Guest speaker
Guest speaker at the meeting was Matt Jaskowiak, loss control/inspection representative with RAM Mutual Insurance Company, Esko, Minn.
Founded in 1931 by a group of Minnesota township mutuals, RAM is the reinsurer of the majority of Minnesota township mutuals, providing loss prevention and investigation services, as well as other forms of assistance to the township mutual.
With the aid of pictures projected on the wall, Jaskowiak relayed several points, including: *heating units should be UL approved; *only one heating unit per chimney; *exposed spray foam needs to be covered with a thermal barrier with 15 minute escape time; *no old style knob-and-wire fuses; *units for heating with solid fuels need to be approved; *no solid fuel burning appliances in attached garage; *fire extinguishers should be readily available on farm equipment and in buildings so don’t waste time having to go after one in the time of need.
Jaskowiak also urged the use of CO2/smoke detectors and home monitoring systems.
