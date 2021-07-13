Wilmington Lutheran Church is sponsoring an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 1. This year’s event will be held at the Fest Building in Spring Grove and will be DRIVE BY ONLY. Serving will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome.

The meal menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, bar, ice cream cup and bottle of water. What a deal for $10 per meal!

The social is sponsored by the church with support from Thrivent Financial.

