Wilmington Lutheran Church is sponsoring an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 1. This year’s event will be held at the Fest Building in Spring Grove and will be DRIVE BY ONLY. Serving will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
The meal menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, bar, ice cream cup and bottle of water. What a deal for $10 per meal!
The social is sponsored by the church with support from Thrivent Financial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.