By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Wilfred Pohlman was a firecracker baby! Born on July 4th.
Join the family to celebrate his 100th birthday on Thursday, July 2 at 2 p.m. with a drive-by parade in the parking lot of Tweeten Care Center, 125 5th Ave. SE, Spring Grove, MN. Rain date is Mon., July 6.
Sorry, no visiting allowed. Due to COVID-19, people cannot socialize with the residents. Cards may be sent to him at the care center address.
Wilfred was born July 4, 1920 to William J. and Dorothea (Beneke) Pohlman, on the family farm in Crooked Creek Valley, near Freeburg, Minn.
Dora had planned that the annual Pohlman family reunion would be held at their house on the Fourth of July. (She hadn’t told her relatives that she was expecting). But baby Wilfred decided that he was going to make his initial appearance into this big world on that same day. Needless to say, the reunion had to be held elsewhere.
Wilfred and his three siblings attended a one-room school in Freeburg that had all eight grades and one teacher. They drove a horse and buggy, or cutter sleigh, to school. Wilfred attended and graduated Caledonia High School, staying in private homes and cooking their own meals, which was the customary thing to do for country kids who wanted to attend high school. He assisted his father with farming the rich loam soil in the valley of Crooked Creek Township.
In his youth and young adult years, Wilfred belonged to the local 4-H Club and attended Farm Boys Camp, ushering in the grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair. He was also active in Rural Youth and Royal Neighbors.
Times were hard during the Great Depression and the dust bowl days with no rain. World War II and the bombing at Pearl Harbor by the Japanese called many into the service of their country. Because he was needed on the family farm, Wilfred was deferred from serving in the military.
Wilfred met a pretty gal from Hokah at a wedding dance in Brownsville. Lucille Albrecht became his bride on October 10, 1944. The couple went on a brief honeymoon all the way to Prairie du Chien and Cuba City, Wisconsin in their proud possession – a “Terraplane” automobile. It was war time; gas and tires were rationed, so they didn’t go far. Sugar, meat and coffee were also rationed.
The couple lived on the Pohlman farm, purchasing it in 1945, and over the years, purchased more acreage. In addition to growing corn, hay and oats on the cropland, they milked cows, raised beef cattle, pigs, sheep and chickens.
On June 16, 1946, a devastating flood forever changed the Crooked Creek area. In a cloud burst, eleven inches of rain had fallen on Caledonia and the run-off water came rushing down the north and south forks of Crooked Creek, which merged at the Pohlman farm.
In its path, the flood waters washed out the railroad tracks, roads and bridges, and power lines were snapped. Residents were without electricity for ten days.
There were huge holes gouged out of fields, debris covered fields and crops, and with fences gone, railroad ties, trees and debris were strewn over everything. Deep silt covered the land and soil was washed away as deep as it was plowed.
Memories remain of the loss and the hard labor to recover from the flood. Wilfred and his father were able to cut the corn out of the mud with hand sickles.
“When the flood happened, I was in farming partnership with my parents, married a little less than two years, and our first-born child was one-month old,” Wilfred recalled. “It felt like my whole world had fallen apart.”
In December 1959, Wilfred was instrumental in establishing the Crooked Creek Watershed District. The first ten years they worked with individual farmers, laying out terraces, contour strips, grassed waterways, and ponds to conserve the soil and moisture. In years to follow, improvements in flood control were made with construction of flood control structures and upland treatment of cropland.
Wilfred was president of the watershed board for over 50 years, retiring with regret, from this mission at the age of 97 years.
Through the years, Wilfred was active in the community, as treasurer for the Freeburg School Board, treasurer for Crooked Creek Township, on the Presbyterian Church board, and was also a member of Houston County Farm Bureau and a square dance club. For the Houston County Historical Society, he gave many demonstrations of making rope and ice cream.
In addition to farming, he began driving school bus for Lyle Becker, then Lee Johnson.
In 1990, Wilfred and Lucille left the farm and moved into Caledonia. They enjoyed getting together with their senior citizen friends for good food, conversation and card games, including euchre and 500.
In addition to farming, and after leaving the farm operation, Wilfred drove the senior citizens’ bus for Semcac of Rushford for over 25 years. He remained active by driving for RSVP, friends and neighbors when needed.
In 2011, the Pohlman farm was recognized as a Century Farm.
Sadly, in July 2016, four days after her 98th birthday, Lucille passed away. The couple had been married for nearly 72 years.
For the past 1 ½ years, Wilfred has resided at Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove.
Wilfred and Lucille have five children, 12 remaining grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
