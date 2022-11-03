Houston County borders the Mississippi River, which offers some of the most exciting ice fishing experiences.

Most common spots to go ice fishing are Lawrence Lake Marina, 1.5 miles north of Brownsville. Ice comes in usually near the middle of December, depending on temperatures. Ice thickness should always be tested carefully. When the good ice does come in, this area turns into a little fishing village on ice, with permanent ice shacks and ice tents littering the surface.

On State Highway 26, popular places are Visger’s Landing, north of New Albin, Iowa. Millstone Landing, about a mile or two north of Visger’s. Reno Spillway near the tiny town of Reno.

North of La Crescent, check out the bays near the Dresbach Lock and Dam, right at the I-90 interchange. Water moves faster here, so be extra careful on the ice.

Remember to check border regulations for fishing. Fishing in between Minnesota and Wisconsin railroads have border regulations, not inland regulations.