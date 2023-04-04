The Wheatland Stateliners 4H group strives to provide our families and club members opportunities to spend time together, having fun while providing service to others within the community. Community service is an important part of our club. We have a great time assembling fruit baskets during the Christmas season and delivering those to residents in the area. After the snow melts we pride ourselves on cleaning up a stretch of highway between Eitzen and New Albin. Of course, we all look forward to summer and participating in the Eitzen Family Fun Fest Fourth of July celebration. If you don’t see us in the parade, you will be sure to find the rest of the club at the concession stand scooping ice cream!
We like to do a couple of club outings each year as a group. Some of our past outings have included bowling, a trip to a waterpark, canoeing on the Upper Iowa River and a trampoline park. These are just a few examples of ways we’ve made great memories as a club!
The Houston County Fair is a highlight event where our members can showcase all their hard work with projects and their animals throughout the year. Regardless of where we are or what we are doing, Wheatland Stateliners enjoy playing and working together. One of the greatest benefits of being part of the club is the friendships that develop among its members.
If you are interested in joining the Wheatland Stateliners 4-H group, please feel free to contact one of our leaders. We always welcome new members!
The Wheatland Stateliners 4-H Officers are: President: Madeline Martin; Vice President: Henry Martin; Treasurer: Ella Renk; Secretary: Cade Meyer; Historian: Elliot Renk. Club leaders are Joyce Meyer and Bobbie Martin.
