The Wheatland Stateliners 4H group strives to provide our families and club members opportunities to spend time together, having fun while providing service to others within the community. Community service is an important part of our club. We have a great time assembling fruit baskets during the Christmas season and delivering those to residents in the area. After the snow melts we pride ourselves on cleaning up a stretch of highway between Eitzen and New Albin. Of course, we all look forward to summer and participating in the Eitzen Family Fun Fest Fourth of July celebration. If you don’t see us in the parade, you will be sure to find the rest of the club at the concession stand scooping ice cream!

We like to do a couple of club outings each year as a group. Some of our past outings have included bowling, a trip to a waterpark, canoeing on the Upper Iowa River and a trampoline park. These are just a few examples of ways we’ve made great memories as a club!

2023 4-h - Wheatland State Liners
