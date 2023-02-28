Officials from Western Technical College and eCampus.com announced today a new partnership that awards eCampus.com the opportunity to serve as the college’s official new online campus bookstore, beginning in Summer 2023.

The partnership will help streamline and simplify the online book ordering process for students, allowing for faster access and accessibility to a range of new and used books and course materials for purchase or rental. Items will then be delivered to a student’s home address, or any of Western’s locations. The current bookstore, the Cavalier Campus Shop, will be converted into a spirit store following the transition next year.

