Officials from Western Technical College and eCampus.com announced today a new partnership that awards eCampus.com the opportunity to serve as the college’s official new online campus bookstore, beginning in Summer 2023.
The partnership will help streamline and simplify the online book ordering process for students, allowing for faster access and accessibility to a range of new and used books and course materials for purchase or rental. Items will then be delivered to a student’s home address, or any of Western’s locations. The current bookstore, the Cavalier Campus Shop, will be converted into a spirit store following the transition next year.
“The changing dynamics of how we deliver course materials has really changed in the last several years, as more classes continue to go online,” said Dan Murphy, Enterprise Services Director at Western. “With that said, we are really excited to begin the partnership to provide students with a better and more affordable way to purchase classroom books.”
“eCampus.com is excited to partner with Western Technical College to deliver low-cost course material solutions for students,” said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. “We look forward to aligning our commitment to student success through affordable textbooks and digital content with Western’s mission to provide a relevant high-quality education.”
