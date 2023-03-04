Western Technical College will host its bi-annual college-wide open house event on Wednesday, March 15 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the La Crosse, Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah and Viroqua locations. Additionally, the Vehicle Technology Center, 2719 Larson St., La Crosse, which houses the Automotive Technician and Truck and Heavy Equipment Technician programs, will be open for program information and facility tours. Everyone that attends, regardless of location, will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship to be used at Western.

Classrooms in program areas will be open for students to explore and connect with instructors and staff. The residence hall in La Crosse will be open for tours and wait list sign up. The college will be waiving the $30 application fee for those who apply during the open house. High school juniors are invited to get a jump start on their applications to college on this date only for Fall 2024.

Load comments