Western Technical College announces Summer 2022 graduates Oct 6, 2022

Western Technical College is pleased to announce the names of the Summer 2022 graduates.

Abigail Kreutzman of Houston: Accounting
Scott Robb of Houston: Building Construction & Cabinetmaking
Noah Kearney of Caledonia: Business Specialist
Morgan Tischhauser of Caledonia: Dental Assistant
Lacie Lerum of Caledonia: Medical Assistant
Beverlee Hahn of Houston: Nursing Assistant
Lars Bathrick of Caledonia: Nursing Assistant
Katelyn Stemper of Caledonia: Nursing

These students were a part of 249 graduates that received an associate's degree or technical diploma in the 2022 Summer Term.

To learn more about Western Technical College programs and servces, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.
