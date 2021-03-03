By Eric Ressel
Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever
Are you an ambitious and innovative individual who is interested in establishing wildlife habitat, whether on your own or with federal funding?
If you’re intimidated by the application process or looking to avoid a bureaucratic nightmare or stressful situation, we are here to help you. It doesn’t matter if you have an acre or hundreds, we would like to provide you guidance and assistance in enhancing your wildlife habitat.
One such creative person, who is always thinking of her next project and ways to improve her productivity, profitability, and wildlife habitat, is Joan Heim-Welch, a well-liked and respected local beef and crop producer from the Brownsville area. Those who know Joan well would describe her as ambitious, hardworking, self-reliant, and sincere in her stewardship and conservation efforts.
Joan has undertaken the largest CRP native prairie restoration project in the entire southeastern portions of Minnesota. Joan is personally converting several retiring CRP fields that amount to 127 total acres of nonnative grasslands, into diverse native tallgrass prairie and pollinator habitat.
From a wildlife habitat prospective, each prairie is in an ideal location, either on the edge of cropland and active pastures, and within an area that is surrounded by woods; with one particular field that amounts to 85 contiguous acres, which is huge for CRP in our area.
The prairie restoration process is accomplished by eradicating the well-established introduced smooth brome grass with well-timed herbicide treatments, followed by a no-till seeding of the native prairie mixture directly into the soil.
The native prairie is maintained with a mowing regiment during the initial establishment phase. Mowing the weeds lowers competition, prevents the weeds from setting seeds, and increases germination of the desired native prairie species.
As the prairie matures, prescribed burning is the preferred management technique to ensure successful native germination, to promote vigorous growth, and to reduce weedy and woody competition, in a much more effective and sustainable manner than mowing.
The extensive acres of native prairie will have profound benefits to wildlife and provide exceptional habitat for a wide array of species, especially grassland birds and pollinating insects.
Joan is using all her own muscle and equipment and doesn’t plan on hiring any of the work out. In addition to the prairie planting, she’s also implementing a direct hardwood seeding for approximately 7.5 acres of the CRP project.
Joan and her daughter, Tracy, have already hand-planted 1200 black walnut, hazelnut, red and black oak, as well as native aronia berry shrubs.
She plans to hand-plant an additional 1,800 individual hardwoods trees this upcoming spring, which will provide even more early successional growth that will provide unique habitat for specialized birds, such as ruffed grouse, woodcock and migratory songbirds.
One could summarize Joan’s selfless conservation objectives in a recent quote from her: “You have to think beyond yourself. I certainly won’t make anything off (the tree plantings) in my lifetime. It’s great to have some younger people involved in such a project. Tracy was so impressed by being part of a project that will have such benefits to the planet”.
If you have your own conservation goals or stewardship objectives, or if you too have ambitions to improve the productivity, profitability and wildlife suitability on your land, please feel free to reach out to the nice folks at the Caledonia conservation office.
I personally will be happy to provide you guidance with the current General CRP enrollment, or other Farm Bill conservation programs, or assist you in establishing, restoring, or enhancing your backyard wildlife habitat on your own, while not alone.
For more information, contact Ressel at 507-724-5261 x111 or 262-339-7586 or eressel@pheasantsforever.org.
