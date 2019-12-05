By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Rotary Soup Supper is back.
After a four year hiatus, the club has decided to bring the popular event back.
On Friday, December 6th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Rotarians will be serving two types of soup at the Caledonia City Auditorium on the main level.
“It’s been four years since we’ve done it,” said Rotarian Mary Mell who is a co-organizer of the event with Sherry Sime. “We’re serving a choice of chili or creamy potato soup, assorted crackers and dinner rolls, beverages and a dessert.”
For Mell and the other Rotarians, having the event on the Main Level of the auditorium will help as it will be more a part of the many things going on in downtown Caledonia this upcoming weekend.
“Since it’s upstairs in the auditorium we think that will be better than when it was held downstairs,” said Mell. “A little better atmosphere.”
While the club has done many national and even international fundraising events, this event is strictly for a local cause.
“Part of Rotary’s mission is to serve,” said Mell. “The money raised from the soup supper will go towards the food shelf.”
The free will offering is to benefit the Houston County Food Shelf
The 20 or so Rotarians are firmly behind bringing the event back.
There are groups to serve, groups to clean up and groups to set up for the event.
“It used to be that Ann Thompson would organize the event,” said Mell. “It got to be a lot so Sherry and I said we’d step forward and see if we can bring it back.”
Mell hopes parade goers will come a little early and enjoy a delicious bowl of soup before stepping back out into the cold to view the popular parade.
“Come and get warm before the Winter
