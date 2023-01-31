The Walz-Flanagan administration announced their full budget proposal, which includes key Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) priorities.

“Last week at Minnesota Ag Expo, I met with Gov. Walz and shared our legislative priorities. I’m glad to see several of those priorities included in the Walz-Flanagan proposed agricultural budget,” said MFU President Gary Wertish. “Farmers are the engines that power rural economic growth and the budget proposed by the Walz-Flanagan team will add fuel to grow the rural economy.”

