B&C Fest

Caledonia locals wait patiently in line for food and drinks at 2022 Brat and Corn Fest.

 By RACHEL STOCK rachel.stock@apgecm.com
  

The Caledonia Lion's annual Corn and Brat Fest will be hosted Wednesday, August 9 in the parking lot of Merchants Bank. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m.

Come on down!

