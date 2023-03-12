Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced several initiatives during his address to the National Farmers Union (NFU) members gathered in San Francisco, Calif., for their 121st annual convention.

The first initiative is a proposed rule to better align the “Product of USA” or “Made in USA” label with what consumers associate the label with. The proposed rule allows the voluntary label to be used on meat, poultry and egg products only when they are derived from animals, born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

