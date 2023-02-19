The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, ending December 2022.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL offers 130-plus degree programs from undergraduate to doctoral levels in arts, social science and humanities; science and health; business; and education. UW-La Crosse - www.uwlax.edu - is a top-ranked national university. It is the No. 1 public university in Wisconsin with less than 25,000 students, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best National Universities ranking.
Students on the Dean's List from this area include:
Caledonia, MN
Brady Augedahl, Computer Engineering Major
Blake Morrow, Finance Major
Jack Strub, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Hokah, MN
Mason Bills, Biology Major
Kelsey Walther, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
