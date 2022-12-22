U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer announced today that the department is investing $250 million in critical infrastructure loans to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural Minnesota, and combat climate change.
The Rural Energy Program for America Program helps farmers, ag producers, and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. It reflects the many ways Minnesota Rural Development helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs.
“Rural Minnesota has the opportunity to impact the negative effects of climate change by investing in renewable energy, and energy efficiency projects through the REAP program,” Landkamer said. “These investments will strengthen our energy security, create good paying jobs, and ensure energy resiliency into the future.”
For example, in Minnesota, a Rural Development investment loan of $3,171,203 will be used by USS Itasca Clean Energy LLC to purchase and install a 4.217-megawatt direct current solar system. This LLC located in Grand Rapids, Minnesota is an entity created to generate electricity for sale to local utilities. The system is estimated to produce 4,328,800 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, enough to power 399 homes.
In Danube, Minnesota, USS Danube LLC received a Rural Development investment loan of $1,950,000 to purchase and install a 1.4-megawatt direct current solar system. The system is estimated to produce 2,266,600 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, enough energy to power 209 homes.
In Morgan, Minnesota, USS Rosebud Solar LLC received a Rural Development loan investment of $1,792,968 aids to purchase and install a 1.40-megawatt direct current solar system. This system is estimated to produce enough electricity to power 209 homes.
In Goodhue, Minnesota, USS Wells Creek Solar LLC received a $1,900,000 Rural Development investment loan to aid in installing an electrical solar system. to generate electricity for sale to a local utility. This system is estimated to produce 2,164,435 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, enough to power 199 homes.
In Foley, Minnesota, USS Foley Solar LLC received a Rural Development investment of $1,900,000 to purchase and install an electrical solar system into produce 2,266,600 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, enough to power 209 homes.
USDA also announced it will make $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural Minnesota. The deadline to apply for grants is March 31, 2023 and for technical assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2023. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask any questions about the REAP program or the application process. Additional information on the required materials and how to apply for the REAP program are available in the Dec 15, 2022, Federal Register.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety, and healthcare, and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal, and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn. To subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit GovDelivery subscriber page.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.
