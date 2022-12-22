U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer announced today that the department is investing $250 million in critical infrastructure loans to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural Minnesota, and combat climate change.

The Rural Energy Program for America Program helps farmers, ag producers, and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. It reflects the many ways Minnesota Rural Development helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs.

