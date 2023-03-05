Chicago-based artist Cody Norman brings his unique vision to the Bing-Davis Gallery at Upper Iowa University with "GLAM. GLOM. GLOOM." On display now through Friday, March 24, visitors to the Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery can experience Norman's captivating art forms, which blur the line between digital and hand craft.

His work challenges viewers' perceptions of materials and processes being used, and focuses on biomimicry and sustainability. The real function of the work is to raise awareness of plastic in our everyday life and environment.

