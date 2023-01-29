The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Fall Semester 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The four colleges within UMD are:
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)
College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)
About UMD One of five campuses that comprise the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Duluth integrates liberal education, research, creative activity, and public engagement and prepares students to thrive as lifelong learners and globally engaged citizens. With an enrollment of nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the Duluth campus offers 93 undergraduate and post-baccalaureate degrees, and graduate programs in more than 25 different fields. See UMD's Land Acknowledgement statement.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE, PLAN(S)
Caledonia, MN
Rose Buttell, Freshman, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Theatre B A
Vanessa Hawkins, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Physics B S
Houston, MN
Shelby Ganske, Senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS), Political Science B A
La Crescent, MN
Russell Drye, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E
Kathryn Larsen, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Teaching Social Studies
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.