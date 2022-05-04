University of Minnesota Extension will be offering Youth Tractor and Farm Safety Certification at six locations across the state in 2022. The youth tractor and farm safety certification program provides youth 14 years and older the opportunity to learn about safe equipment operation and general farm safety.
Students who complete this program will receive a U.S. Department of Labor certificate of training. This certificate is required for 14- and 15-year-olds who wish to work with equipment with over 20 horsepower off of their family farm or homestead. This program is offered in a hybrid model, with an online learning component followed by hands-on activities and training.
Once registered, enrolled students work through the online modules at their own pace. The online modules take 6-8 hours total to complete. After completing their online learning, students will take a written exam and complete in-person training.
The in-person training includes additional education and demonstration of various farm safety topics, practice time working with the equipment, and the driver skills test. The curriculum for this course has been adapted to Minnesota laws and online learning with permission from Penn State Extension’s National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program.
Houston County, June 21-22, Caledonia High School, Katie Drewitz, wins0115@umn.edu, 507-725-5807
The cost to take this course is $40 per student and includes all materials and meals on training days. Scholarships are available to ensure all students who want to complete the training are able to do so.
