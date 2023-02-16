Katie Drewitz Mug

As we head into mid-February perhaps you are looking to spend a little more time outdoors. There are a few tasks you can focus on to help get you ready for spring, including pruning your trees. An old rule of thumb was to prune in winter while the plant was dormant. For best results, we need to be a bit more specific than that, but it’s a start. When to prune depends on the species, but for most, late winter into early spring is the best time to prune.

Pruning near the end of the dormant season has several advantages, including: 1) Limited time remaining before the tree or shrub will begin its Spring growth and healing process. 2) Avoid several diseases and pests. 3) Provides easier sight and access without deciduous foliage. Oak wilt can be a devastating disease and continues to spread throughout Minnesota.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

