By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
“Growing up in a small, rural town during the Great Depression may not lead one to visions of a grand future,” said Hokah native Richard Reilly. “I, however, looked at it as it teaches one to arise every morning, take a place on life’s treadmill and give one’s best to keep up with the moving belt of life.”
And move his life has.
Reilly, who’s father owned a general store in Hokah, documents his journey as “an engineer’s trudge through 70 years of the Twentieth Century.
“From those humble roots, I was able to travel the world, work closely on several aerospace projects with some of the best and brightest in the world, all while keeping true to who I am being raised in Hokah,” said Reilly.
So Reilly wrote a book that he published earlier this year.
Still, Reilly never thought his life was interesting enough to warrant putting his life into print for all to read, learn and enjoy.
“I never anticipated writing an ‘autobiography,” he said. “Autobiographies are for royalty, politicians, celebrities or persons of notable accomplishment. For someone who just arose every morning to walk on life’s treadmill, autobiography seemed a self aggrandizement.”
Reilly’s journey towards becoming a published author arose from a friendship formed over two decades ago.
“About 25 years ago, I met Richard Granges, a retired research engineer who spent his professional life with Bell Laboratories,” said Reilly. “The labs were the lauded research arm of the telecommunications consortium, AT&T before the government edict broke it into discrete companies.”
A friendship was forged around common interests, politics and technology to name two.
“We met over the internet,” recalled Reilly. “He engaged in email political fisticuffs with a liberal adversary often in that forum. Later, we began to exchange experiences in the research domain.”
On a visit to Granges’ home in Northern Minnesota, Reilly shared of his extensive travels between Washington, DC, Edwards Air Force Base in California, as well as frequent travels to Europe.
“My experiences mixed technology and politics, which fascinated Dick,” saiwd Reilly.
It was Granges’ words to Reilly that led to his writing the book.
“He would often close in an email exchange with ‘Reilly, you’ve got to write this stuff down; your son and grandchildren will thank you someday.’”
That got Reilly thinking hard about the thought of one day, in fact, writing his life experiences down.
“While I’m uncertain of lasting family interest,” joked Reilly. “My meager knowledge of my parents’ earlier lives left a void in mine.”
So he began to write small pieces of his experiences down.
“I began to write in airplanes, waiting in air terminals and evenings in hotels,” Reilly said. “The book is not an organized autobiography, but rather, a chronological assembly of these past efforts.”
Over the course of several decades, this big man from a small town built relationships with companies such as the NASA Dryden Flight Research Center, AGARD (the technical division of NATO), Computing Devices of Canada, Yamatake-Honeywell of Japan, United Technologies Research and Fairchild Camera and Instrument.
The book takes the reader upon a journey throughout Reilly’s professional life.
It covers his life in growing up in Hokah, his years in college and the many places his career has taken him over the years.
Born in 1930, the 90 year old Reilly has many stories to share with the reader.
“Life sometimes seems to be a series of random events. Time, people, places and events intersect in wondrous ways to construct a life....there must be a plan.”
In addition to “Treadmill to Eternity” Reilly has authored ‘Tell me a story: 46 short stories from five continents’, ‘The Hush House Affair’ The chronology of a $49 million government contract, ‘Marketing to the Government.’
The books are all available for purchase on Amazon.
