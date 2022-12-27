From 1880 to 1941, Emma was one of the top 100 U.S. names. It wasn’t until the mid-2010s that the name once again returned as one of the most admired names in the U.S. That popularity remains in the La Crosse region, where it was the most popular name for newborns in 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Emma was previously the top overall name for babies in 2012 and top female name for newborns at the Family Birthplace at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse in 2017. Emma, which means "whole" or "universal," has been in the top 5 choices for five of the last 10 years. Emma is ranked 34th among names chosen for girls nationwide, according to BabyNames.com. Famous people with the name Emma include many A-list actresses, such as Emma (Emily) Stone, Emma Roberts, Emma Thompson and Emma Watson. 

