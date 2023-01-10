‘Tis the season of local giving

The holiday season and the start of a fresh, new year can often inspire the spirit of giving back and helping others in need. If your resolutions this year consist of changing lives and creating a lasting impact by contributing to local causes, the Gundersen Medical Foundation has a variety of giving opportunities available. (link: foundation.gundersenhealth.org/donate-now)
The generosity of donations received annually from communities and individuals is what makes philanthropic efforts possible. It’s the driving force allowing Gundersen Health System to be at the forefront of medicine.
The foundation oversees numerous medical education programs, critical research developments, as well as programs and events that directly support patients and their families.
Education. Gundersen is one of the leading academic healthcare systems, training residents, fellows, medical students, nurses and allied health students each year in almost every specialty area.
Discovery. Our Research Laboratory focuses on finding answers to breast and other cancers, while clinical trials offer patients the latest cancer treatments.
Help. Our Global and Community Partners program improves the health of our partner communities around the world and in our neighborhood.
Training. Organizations around the country use our evidence-based, compassion-first approach to bereavement care.
Support. We secure and fund projects that improve patient care and enrich the communities we serve, including Steppin’ Out in Pink, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Mobile Medicine.
This incredible work is only possible with the help of donors.
With the recent merging of Gundersen Health system and Bellin Health, some might be wondering about the impact on both health systems’ medical foundations operations and fundraising efforts. The people and communities Gundersen and Bellin Health serve can be assured medical foundation operations and fundraising efforts remain separate.
In addition to donations staying local, the medical foundations remain locally governed. The Gundersen Medical Foundation Board of Directors consists of 19 members, which include Gundersen clinicians and staff and area business and community leaders. (link: gundersenhealth.org/foundation/board-of-directors)
For more information about Gundersen Medical Foundation and donating, please visit gundersenhealth.org/foundation. Your generosity changes lives. And there is no better gift than that.
