A series of threats shut down the Houston County Courthouse for about an hour on Thursday, August 5th.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Department reported that a court administration employee had received a call from “an agitated male that stated he was going to come and shoot a member of the Houston County Attorney’s Office and blow up the courthouse,” early Thursday afternoon.
“Sheriff’s Office staff were able to identify a suspect shortly after the initial threat,” the department reported the following day.
“Shortly after the initial threat, two local Caledonia businesses received phone calls from the same suspect indicating threats of violence at their businesses.
“Later it was discovered that the same suspect had left voicemail at another county office indicating threats of violence.
“The County Courthouse campus was locked down for approx. one hour due to the incident as well both businesses locking down as well.
“The investigation is ongoing and felony level charges are expected.”
