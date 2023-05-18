We got to prairie du Chien last evening, and to Brownsville about six this morning.
-Henry David Thoreau, May 25, 1861
When the steamboat, Itasca, pulled into Wild Cat Landing at Brownsville early on morning of May 25, 1861, no one noted, nor would have recognized, one of the passengers. A short, unimpressive figure, the author of A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers, Civil Disobedience and Walden. Thoreau stopped at Brownsville on his way from his home in Concord, Massachusetts to St. Paul, in hopes that the change of climate would alleviate his tuberculosis.
Brownsville, as his traveling companion Horace Mann, Jr. noted, was the first river stop in Minnesota. It was founded just three years before in May of 1858 by Job Brown, a friend of Caledonia’s founder Samuel McPhail. Both were veterans of the Mexican War.
There is a certain irony here. Thoreau spent a night in jail for refusing to pay his poll tax in protest against that war and the potential expansion of slavery into new territories. This experience was to seed a lecture Thoreau delivered in 1848, which became Civil Disobedience, a work that inspired Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr. and others who have in engaged in non-violent protest.
In 1861 Brownsville was a new and thriving river town. Job Brown and his brother, Charles, had already built a sawmill to provide lumber for houses and a school was established. Soon there would be a flour mill, a brewery and a grocery stores. Some were drawn by the possibility of lead mining on the bluff. This was a gateway for people coming into the county. Above all, the town prospered from river traffic.
The landing of the Itasca would have been somewhat of an event at Brownsville. Thoreau describes a typical scene:
The steamer approaching whistles, then strikes a bell about six times funereally, with a pause after the third bell; and then you see the whole village making haste to the landing, — commonly the raw, stony, or sandy shore, — the postmaster with his mail bag, the passenger, and almost every dog and pig in the town.
The Itasca soon left Brownsville, entered Lake Pepin, and delivered Thoreau to his destination. After a stay of several weeks, conversing with new acquaintances and botanizing, Thoreau and Mann made another river tip to the Lower Sioux Agency at Redwood. They then headed back to Concord.
What we know of Thoreau’s Minnesota trip comes mostly from letters. His time was cut short before it made its way into his journal, the source for much of his work. His last entry is a meditation on kittens.
In an evocative and much debated passage in Walden, Thoreau writes, “I long ago lost a hound, a bay horse, and a turtle-dove, and am still on their trail.” Thoreau failed to find what he sought in Minnesota. His health continued to decline. His final words when died barely a year after he stopped at Brownsville were “Now comes good sailing.” He was 44 years old.
