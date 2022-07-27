Gifts to Channel One Regional Food Bank this month have twice the impact. Think Bank is matching gifts dollar-to-dollar up to $35,000 through Aug. 15.
Rising food costs and inflation are affecting families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors who have never needed to access charity food before. People who may have gotten by paycheck to paycheck are now struggling to get the food they need to feed their families. More people than ever are turning to local food programs for support and food banks are strained to keep up with the increased need.
In a letter to previous donors, Virginia Merritt, executive director of Channel One explained, “Increased costs for nearly everything are hurting every neighbor, and some drastically. Without community support, many families still face bare cabinets and empty refrigerators.”
Think Bank is helping mitigate this increase in need by matching donations through Aug. 15. Melissa Dickison, Vice President of Mortgage at Think Bank and a Board Member at Channel One stated, “Think Bank is proud to partner with Channel One on this matching gift program, helping support the critical work they do our community. Our commitment to the communities we serve remains as strong as ever, especially during unprecedented times like those we are in now.”
Matched gifts will support Channel One food programming, as well as a prepared meals initiative called Minnesota Central Kitchen: Rochester. This collaboration works with restaurants, caterers, and community partners to provide 2,000 prepared meals each week to those experiencing food insecurity and barriers to preparing their own meals.
Virginia continued, “For many, the preparation aspect of a simple meal can feel overwhelming, especially without many healthy items to cook with. Through this collaboration, your matched gift this month helps deliver healthy, diverse, freshly made hot meals to neighbors. They don’t have to think about what’s for dinner at all.”
