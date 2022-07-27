Gifts to Channel One Regional Food Bank this month have twice the impact. Think Bank is matching gifts dollar-to-dollar up to $35,000 through Aug. 15. 

Rising food costs and inflation are affecting families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors who have never needed to access charity food before. People who may have gotten by paycheck to paycheck are now struggling to get the food they need to feed their families. More people than ever are turning to local food programs for support and food banks are strained to keep up with the increased need.

