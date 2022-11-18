Houston County Care and Share began in 1987 as a way for the community to get in the holiday spirit and give back to those in need.
“People wanted to give, but there wasn’t an organized program,” said Jill Hahn, committee member. Hahn approached Lurtta Fruechte, Houston County Social Services and Jan Palen, Semcac about organizing a program. They contacted Naomi Fruechte, Houston County Extension to help and Houston County Care and Share began.
However, what started as members asking for a few donations and buying a few items for each child themselves, soon grew to serving over 400 children.
“It just continued to grow,” said Hahn.
In previous years, the committee sent out applications to families for them to agree to participate in the program. Some even suggested items the children would enjoy.
The parents were then invited to the committee’s headquarters to pick out gifts for their children.
The committee also partnered with Toys for Tots for several years.
Past committee member, Dianne Allen, was known to make festive gift tags to put on Christmas trees in churches throughout the county. The gift items were never wrapped, but if wrapping paper or gift bags were donated, the parents were welcome to take them.
Unfortunately, however, the Care & Share committee will be disbanding at the end of 2022. This holiday season will therefore be the committee’s last.
There are many reasons as to why the committee has decided to disband after 35 years of service to the Houston County community. Hahn, who has been a part of the Care and Share team since it’s inception, attributes a lack of space to sort and package donations, as well as a decrease in committed committee members and volunteers, as just a few of the reason the committee has decided to disband.
Despite experiencing an inevitable sadness at the thought of leaving the Care and Share committee behind, Hahn is filled with great pride and appreciation for the work the committee and its volunteers has done in its 35 years.
“We’ve done a lot of good work,” said Jan Palen, former committee member.
“It was a very rewarding program to be a part of,” said Hahn.
If anyone wants to give a monetary donation to help the Care and Share team purchase gift cards, your check can be mailed to PO Box 402, Caledonia MN 55921.
