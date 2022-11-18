Houston County Care and Share began in 1987 as a way for the community to get in the holiday spirit and give back to those in need.

“People wanted to give, but there wasn’t an organized program,” said Jill Hahn, committee member. Hahn approached Lurtta Fruechte, Houston County Social Services and Jan Palen, Semcac about organizing a program. They contacted Naomi Fruechte, Houston County Extension to help and Houston County Care and Share began.

