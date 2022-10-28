The Caledonia Rockets welcome new members and officers Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pictured, from left to right. In the back row: Maggie Herman, Alex Nelson, Leo Privet, Colton Dewall. In the front row: Aubree Nutt, Summer Colsch, Owen Ranzenberger. The Caledonia Rocket held its October meeting in the auditorium basement.The meeting included welcoming new members, as well as electing and swearing in the 2022-23 officers. Newly elected officers included:Colton Dewall- presidentLeo Privet- vice presidentOwen Ranzenberger- secretaryMaggie Herman-treasurerAlex Nelson- historian/reporterSummer Colsch and Aubree Nutt as Trivia/games.At this meeting we welcomed new families by having a pizza party.Congratulations to our new officers and welcome to our new families! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Sep 26, 2022 0
