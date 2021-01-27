Although COVID has taken up much of the last year, it didn’t stop Houston County 4-H from celebrating our 100 year anniversary!
We began the new 4-H year (October 1, 2019) with a new event: a Fall Festival at the Fairgrounds! It was a lot of fun and very well attended! Then we had a survey contest and the top 3 winning clubs (Wilmington Gophers, Sheldon Spartans and the Lazy Lopers) won “100 Year” Ice Cream Cake from DQ!
Next, we recognized the oldest living 4-H member in Houston County (Congratulations Phyllis Minzer-Kelly)!
We had special shirts made with the winning logo that one of our 4-H youth created! The youth were able to show their livestock and other projects at the 4-H showcase/fair and also received special ribbons that say “Celebrating 100 years.”
All year long, a fantastic volunteer (Dianne Welscher) submitted photos to the Caledonia Argus newspaper, highlighting each decade of Houston County 4-H youth from 1920 to 2020!
And finally, we partnered with Spring Grove Pop to make a “special edition” 4-H Green Spring Grove Pop!
Thank you to everyone who has been a part of the 100 Year Celebration of Houston County 4-H this past year! We’ve appreciated all the pictures, stories, newspaper clippings, posters, etc. that everyone has brought in over the last two years for the occasion!
We have learned a lot more about the rich history of the 4-H program in Houston County because of these treasures! It’s been so great to hear and read stories of how the 4-H experiences and friendships have enriched, challenged and grown individuals over the last 100 years.
If you have any stories that explain how a Houston County 4-H event, club activity, project work or person has positively impacted your life, please write it down and send it to us!
Such stories may be included in a “History of Houston County 4-H” book that has now been started!
We want to thank Spring Grove Soda Pop for partnering with us to make the “Special Edition” 4-H green Spring Grove Pop (and for making a great video of how it was made)! And a huge THANK YOU goes to Red’s IGA, Quillins in Caledonia, Quillins in La Crescent and Mileage (was Cenex) in Houston for graciously being willing to sell the pop for us over the last 6 months! This has been SO helpful to us, especially during this pandemic!
If anyone still wants to purchase a 100 Year commemorative mug, crock, shirt or green Spring Grove Pop, or is interested in learning more about the 4-H program, please contact the Extension Office at 507-725-5807. We still have some items available!
