The Turkey Fest committee is hosting its second annual ‘Memory Lane’ fundraiser, with community members invited to make a donation in memory of loved ones, while helping make Caledonia festive during the Holiday season.
On display at North Park (near Highway 44) in Caledonia, will be stunning holiday decorations as usual!
Along the beautifully lined walking path, you will not only see 10 fully decorated, live Christmas trees created by various families, businesses and organizations within our community, but an additional ‘string of lights’ fence on the other side of the path. The fence will be created from ‘memory bulbs,’ being added as they are purchased for $5 per bulb in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us.
These special bulb donations can be made in memory of family members, friends or neighbors, with each person’s name to be included on a special list, which will be on display in the kiosk at the beginning of the walking path.
As more memory bulbs are added to the light fence, it will grow in length and continue to illuminate a longer part of the walking path during dusk hours throughout the holiday season. These special lights will change the meaning of ‘taking a walk’ to taking a stroll down MEMORY LANE!
What a nice way to feel close to those who are no longer with us.
Memory Bulbs can be purchased for $5 each during regular business hours at Mary Ann’s Floral & Gifts at 308 E. Main St. in Caledonia. (Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 pm and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and True Value Hardware at 520 Old Highway Dr. (Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
Name cards will be available to ensure your loved ones name(s) are included on our ‘In Memory of’ list, which will be on display.
For more information, contact Marian Gavin at 507-450-6160 or Polly Heberlein at 507-450-0530.
Donations will benefit our entire community, as we continue to make Caledonia a festive and welcoming city for our residents and visitors! Feel free to check out the new 14-foot Christmas Tree at North Park that was purchased with last year's proceeds for all to enjoy!
Bulbs will go on sale Nov. 17 at Mary Ann’s Floral & Gifts and True Value Hardware. They will be sold throughout the holiday season.
