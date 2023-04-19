Biologist plans to focus on pheasant and quail habitat in southeast Minnesota driftless region.

Bobwhite Quail are relatively rare in Southeast Minnesota, but T.J. Boettcher hopes to change that. Boettcher recently started work as the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Farm Bill Biologist based in Caledonia. He grew up in the area and has worked to improve his family’s land for years.

