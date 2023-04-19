Biologist plans to focus on pheasant and quail habitat in southeast Minnesota driftless region.
Bobwhite Quail are relatively rare in Southeast Minnesota, but T.J. Boettcher hopes to change that. Boettcher recently started work as the Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Farm Bill Biologist based in Caledonia. He grew up in the area and has worked to improve his family’s land for years.
“It’s something I’m passionate about. That experience is what will help me help other landowners because our property is so similar to others in the area,” Boettcher said.
In addition to traditional upland habitat, an area of focus for Boettcher will be improving habitat to recover quail numbers in the region.
“They’re rare, but I’ve talked to people who have them on their property. We’ve lost a lot of oak savanna and brushland habitat over the years,” Boettcher said. “Moving forward, we hope to identify and restore those oak savanna and remnant prairie areas that are vital for quail recovery.”
Boettcher completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin Lacrosse with degrees in biology and chemistry. He continued at UW-Stevens Point and earned a master’s degree in natural resources with a forestry emphasis.
“We’re excited to have T.J. on staff in the southeast part of the state. He knows the area and brings specific expertise to the habitat needs there. Southeast Minnesota is truly a unique landscape with various species of wildlife including pheasants and quail. T.J. has the skills to really make an impact in this area and increase the habitat quality and quantity for pheasants, quail and other wildlife,” Pheasants Forever Minnesota Coordinator Tanner Bruse said.
Boettcher works in the USDA service center in Caledonia.
Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Biologists in Minnesota work directly with landowners and local conservation partners, including the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Board of Water and Soil Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Districts and other government entities and non-profits. They assist private landowners with identifying technical and financial resources to help meet their conservation goals.
About Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever make up the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. This community of more than 400,000 members, supporters and partners is dedicated to the protection of our uplands through habitat improvement, public access, education and advocacy.
A network of 754 local chapters spread across North America determine how 100 percent of their locally raised funds are spent — the only national conservation organization that operates through this grassroots structure. Since its creation in 1982, the organization has dedicated more than $1 billion to 567,500 habitat projects benefiting 22 million acres.
