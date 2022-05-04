Testing of soils for nutrient availability has been a common practice for many years as producers look to add the right amount of commercial fertilizer and/or livestock manure to balance the needs of a growing crop.
Soil health testing is another management tool used by crop producers to gage the effects of soil health practices on their soils.
Soil respiration is a soil indicator that can reveal the amount of microbial activity in a soil. The soil respiration test is aimed at measuring the amount of CO2-C a soil can produce over a 24hr incubation period following a significant drying and rewetting event.
In other words, how much does your soil breathe when conditions are optimal? Most microbes produce CO2 through aerobic respiration just as we do and the more CO2 a soil produces the more life it contains or the higher the microbial biomass.
This is important because it relates to a soil’s potential for microbial activity, which is tied to many functions of a healthy soil such as nutrient cycling, soil aggregate and organic matter formation, disease suppression and stimulation of plant growth.
Soil respiration values can change with the growing season and environmental conditions. The variability or swings in respiration values are typically greater in poor to marginal soils due to these soils having less ability to buffer against disturbance and times of fewer carbon inputs such as fallow periods.
On the other hand, soils that are healthier often exhibit the ability to sustain a higher microbial biomass or respiration value during times of drought or extreme temperature. In other words, a healthy soil becomes more resilient to environmental conditions and disturbance.
In either case, it is important to sample at the same general time each year or at least under the same general soil conditions, especially when tracking change in soil respiration over time as indicator of overall progress.
Root River SWCD is working with several local producers to measure the benefits of soil health practices on their soil over time.
The initial test was taken in October of 2020 and follow up testing will take place starting in fall of 2023. We are hoping that additional testing in 3-4 year increments will give an indication of the benefits of soil health practices over time.
For more information on the benefits of soil health practices and soil health testing call Bob Scanlan at the Root River SWCD at 724-5261 ext. 3.
