The La Crescent Food Shelf needs your help now to meet increased needs in Houston County. While children are out of school for the summer, many families struggle to increase their budgets to keep food on the table. Due to pandemic relief programs that have or are set to expire, in addition to the inflation we are experiencing throughout the country, households are faced with not having enough to eat.
This is why the La Crescent Food Shelf is here and continues to meet the rising needs in our community. We have had more than twice as many visits than last summer, averaging 150-200 household visits each month. To help us ensure our community members have the food resources they need, we are participating in the Open Your Heart (OYH) Summer Challenge.
Open Your Heart helps fund solutions to end hunger and homelessness in Minnesota.
During the month of July, the funds we raise will be proportionately matched up to $4,000 based on how much each participating food shelf raises. Will you help us rise to the challenge?
Every $1 you give stays in our region and helps us buy the items we need most, so we can provide a well-rounded selection of foods that our visitors choose. Your financial donation will go further due to our buying power. We can purchase food from our food bank for pennies on the pound.
Please consider making a financial contribution to the La Crescent Food Shelf during the month of July and help those who rely on us to meet their daily food needs. Your contribution of any amount will have a significant impact on our efforts to fight hunger in our community by leveraging proportionally matched dollars from OYH.
Please make checks payable to and send to:
La Crescent Food Shelf
436 S. 6th St., La Crescent, MN 55947
You can donate in person during open hours: Wednesdays 1-5 PM, Thursdays 2-6 PM and the second Saturday of every month, 9 AM-Noon.
The SEMCAC Food Shelves in Rushford, Preston and Caledonia are also participating in this challenge grant. Help local food shelves keep our shelves stocked for the increased needs we are seeing. And if your family is struggling, please visit your local food shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.