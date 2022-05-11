Wellness: “A state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity (illness).” -World Health Organization.
Who doesn’t love bingo? The Summer Wellness Bucket-List Bingo is inspired by all 8 Dimensions of Wellness. The 8 Dimensions of Wellness (SAMHSA) are social, physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, occupational, financial, and environmental. Attention must be given to all of the dimensions, as neglect of any one overtime will adversely affect the others, and ultimately one’s health, well-being, and quality of life.
What area are you neglecting? What area is your strength?
This summer, I challenge you to complete at least three bingos, but aim for blackout bingo! Get your family and friends involved for extra fun. Hang it up somewhere that you can see daily for inspiration.
Dana Boler is a mom of two boys and a wife on a mission to help others become their best selves. She is a Certified Health Coach with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics. Her practice, B Your Best Wellness Coaching is personalized Health Coaching with mental health, physical activity, and nutrition in mind.
Follow for more health-related posts on Instagram and Facebook at B Your Best Wellness Coaching and to inquire about Health Coaching.
