Four of Rose Weichert’s piano students have advanced to the 2021 state piano competition to be held the weekend of March 13 and 14 in Minneapolis. The winners were among the seven Weichert students who completed in Minnesota Music Teacher Association’s preliminary piano competition held in January.
The winning pianists are William Carlson, son of Bob and Mimi Carlson, Houston, Ellison Harms and Hayden Harms, children of Chad and Tracy Harms, Caledonia and Lilly Novak, daughter of Ben and Christine Novak of Brownsville.
They will compete virtually in their respective age divisions by performing the memorized compositions which they played in the first round of the competition.
Those earning the top scores are entitled to perform in the association’s State Honors Concert traditionally held in June at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The concert consists of students performing duets in groups of up to 40 at a time under the direction of a conductor.
Due to the pandemic, winners will be decided, but the concert will not be held this year.
