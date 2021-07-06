A 13-year-old Brownsville musician qualified to perform in the 93rd annual State Honors Concert sponsored by Minnesota Music Teachers Association.
Lilly Novak emerged a winner after two rounds of competition which entitled her to be part of the June concert which is traditionally held at the Minneapolis Convention Center. This year the association substituted it with the virtual presentation named 2021 Piano Contest Winner Celebration in which winner’s photos and some performances were presented.
More than 600 students usually perform in the concert playing duets in groups of up to 40 at a time under the direction of a conductor.
Lilly’s parents are Ben and Christine Novak, Brownsville. Her teacher is Rose Weichert of Caledonia.
