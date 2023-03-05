On February 22, 2023, Anna Cates, Ph.D., UMN Extension soil health specialist, Monica Schauer, Univ. of Wisconsin researcher and Eric Yu, UMN graduate student, joined UMN Extension crops educator Liz Stahl for a conversation about frequently asked questions regarding cover crops. This was an episode in the 2023 Strategic Farming: Let’s talk crops! series of webinars.

Cover crops perform ecosystem services. Even in fields that aren’t tilled, after harvest there can often be little crop residue left. Soil that is not covered is exposed to wind and falling raindrops, both of which can contribute to soil erosion. Cover crops are crops that are grown not to harvest in whole or part, but rather to cover the soil during late fall through early spring when a cash crop is not being grown. In areas in which corn is grown for either hog rations or dairy silage, on-farm manure storage is often insufficient to take in a herd’s manure over the winter months and so manure is often spread on these fields during the fall. Similar to how cover crops protect the soil from erosion, they also take up (and therefore protect) plant-available nutrients that would otherwise be exposed to loss.

