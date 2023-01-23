On January 18, 2023, Bruce Potter, University of Minnesota Extension IPM specialist and Dr. Anthony Hanson, UMN Extension IPM educator joined UMN Extension crops educator Ryan Miller for a wide-ranging discussion of European corn borer.

This was the second episode of the 2023 Strategic Farming: Let’s talk crops! webinars in this series. Questions submitted in advance by people registering for the 2023 Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops! sessions indicated that several were interested in learning more about how adding a cover crop to the larger cropping system can impact insect pests in the cash crop.

Load comments