On October 12, 2022, in the case of State of Minnesota vs. Brittany Diane Robb Houston County District Court Judge Jeffrey Kritzer sentenced Brittany Robb for causing the death of Kerrie Jean Hauser on December 24, 2019, in Hokah, Minnesota. Brittany Robb admitted she committed the crime of Felony Criminal Vehicular Homicide – when she operated her vehicle on December 24, 2019, that struck and killed Ms. Hauser. Brittany Robb admitted she did not stop her vehicle.
Rather, she left the scene of the collision and failed to stop to investigate what she struck with her vehicle. Brittany Robb admitted her act in not stopping contributed to the death of Ms. Hauser. Brittany Robb also admitted she committed the crime of Felony Insurance Fraud – when she intentionally and fraudulently provided false information on an insurance application after she caused the death of Ms. Hauser. The investigation by law enforcement confirmed Brittany Robb was texting/Snapchatting while operating her vehicle on that day.
At the request of the Victim’s family, Brittany Robb will serve a jail sentence on the anniversary of Ms. Hauser’s death for the next five years. Brittany Robb was also ordered by Judge Jeffrey Kritzer to speak with students/community groups about the dangers of texting while driving as a part of her sentence.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.