The official start of Spring will be here before we know it! While we wait you may consider starting a few seeds indoors. Starting garden flower and vegetable plants in the home can provide the home gardener with enjoyment as well as some definite advantages. One of the greatest of these advantages is that it allows the gardener to start varieties of vegetable and flowers that are not readily available from local bedding plant sources. In addition, it can save the gardener some money, particularly if large numbers of transplants are needed.

Before deciding to start seeds at home, it is necessary to look at the conditions necessary to grow healthy transplants. To grow good transplants, you must be able to provide proper levels of light, temperature, and humidity. The greatest problem encountered is the lack of sufficient light.

Katie Drewitz is the Houston and Fillmore County Extension educator.

