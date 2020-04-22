St. Mary’s Catholic School
Third Quarter Honor Roll
6th Grade
A Honor Roll: Nadia Melde, Noah Staggemeyer and Aubrie Klug.
B Honor Roll: Adeline Colsch, Henry Diersen, Madelyn Foellmi, Isabelle Fox, Caden Hauser, Logan Hoscheit, Ella Klug, Julian Moen, Lilly Novak, Isabella Stemper and Jackson Zaiger
7th Grade
B Honor Roll: Jackson Hammell, Reid Klug, Leo Privet and Ben Stemper.
8th Grade
B Honor Roll: Vincent Colsch, Hunter Goetzinger and Sean McCormick.
