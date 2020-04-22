St. Mary’s Catholic School

Third Quarter Honor Roll

6th Grade

A Honor Roll: Nadia Melde, Noah Staggemeyer and Aubrie Klug.

 B Honor Roll: Adeline Colsch, Henry Diersen, Madelyn Foellmi, Isabelle Fox, Caden Hauser, Logan Hoscheit, Ella Klug, Julian Moen, Lilly Novak, Isabella Stemper and Jackson Zaiger

 7th Grade

B Honor Roll: Jackson Hammell, Reid Klug, Leo Privet and Ben Stemper.

 8th Grade

B Honor Roll: Vincent Colsch, Hunter Goetzinger and Sean McCormick.

