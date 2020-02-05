6th Grade

“A” Adeline Colsch, Logan Hoscheit, Aubrie Klug, Ella Klug, Noah Staggemeyer, Bella Stemper & Lilly Novak

“B” Henry Diersen, Madelyn Foellmi, Isabelle Fox, Sarah Mauss, Ashlyn Vickerman & Jackson Zaiger

7th Grade

No “A” Honor Roll

“B” Jackson Hammell, Reid Klug, Libby Morey, Leo Privet & Ben Stemper

8th Grade

No “A” Honor Roll

“B” Vincent Colsch, Hunter Goetzinger, Sean McCormick & Jason Schock

